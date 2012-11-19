MOSCOW Nov 19 Russia on Monday urged an end to
Palestinian rocket attacks and what it called the
disproportionate Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip, saying both
were unacceptable.
"Moscow considers it necessary to stop the military
confrontation without delay," the Russian Foreign Ministry said
in a statement.
"We again affirm our position on the inadmissibility of
firing at Israeli regions and of disproportionate strikes on
Gaza," the Russia Foreign Ministry said.
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a similar comment in a
telephone conversation with his Palestinian counterpart, the
Russian ministry said.
Russia is a member of the so-called Quartet of Middle East
peace mediators, along with the United States, the United
Nations and the European Union.
President Vladimir Putin has tried to balance ties with
Arabs including the Palestinians, dating to the Soviet era, with
improved relations with Israel during his 13 years in power.