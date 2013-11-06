BETHLEHEM, West Bank Nov 6 U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry urged Israel on Wednesday to limit settlement
building, an issue that is weighing on Israeli-Palestinian peace
talks.
Friction over the talks has risen this past week on the back
of Israeli plans, announced in tandem with its release of 26
Palestinian prisoners, for some 3,500 new homes for Jewish
settlers in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.
"Let me emphasise at this point the position of the United
States of America on the settlements is that we consider them...
to be illegitimate," Kerry said after discussions with
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
Speaking to reporters in the West Bank town of Bethlehem,
Kerry said it would be better if settlement building was
"limited as much as possible in an effort to help create a
climate for these talks to be able to proceed effectively".