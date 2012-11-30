WASHINGTON Nov 30 The White House said on
Friday a new Israeli settlement expansion plan was
"counterproductive" and could make it harder to bring Israel and
the Palestinians back to the negotiating table.
"We reiterate our longstanding opposition to settlements and
East Jerusalem construction and announcements," White House
spokesman Tommy Vietor said.
Israel plans to build thousands of new homes for its
settlers in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, an
Israeli official said earlier, defying a U.N. vote that
implicitly recognized Palestinian statehood there.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Prime
Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's conservative government had
authorized the construction of 3,000 housing units.
"We believe these actions are counterproductive and make it
arder resume direct negotiations or achieve of a two state
solution," Vietor said. "Direct negotiations remain our goal and
we encourage all parties to take steps to make that easier to
achieve."