JERUSALEM, July 9 At least two rockets fired from the Gaza Strip at Tel Aviv on Wednesday were shot down mid-air by Israel's Iron Dome defense system, the Israeli military said.

"Initial indications suggest two rockets were intercepted above the Tel Aviv area", a military spokeswoman said after air raid sirens were heard in Tel Aviv and across central Israel.

Israel says that Hamas Islamists in Gaza have dozens of long-range rockets capable of striking deeper into Israel than ever before.