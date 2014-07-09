(Adds interception)
JERUSALEM, July 9 At least two rockets fired
from the Gaza Strip at Tel Aviv on Wednesday were shot down
mid-air by Israel's Iron Dome defense system, the Israeli
military said.
"Initial indications suggest two rockets were intercepted
above the Tel Aviv area", a military spokeswoman said after air
raid sirens were heard in Tel Aviv and across central Israel.
Israel says that Hamas Islamists in Gaza have dozens of
long-range rockets capable of striking deeper into Israel than
ever before.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Miral Fahmy and
Jeremy Laurence)