JERUSALEM, July 1 Israel will reduce monthly
transfers of tax collected on behalf of the Palestinians in what
aides to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described as a
response to the killing of two Israelis in Palestinian attacks
in the occupied West Bank this week.
The amount deducted from about $130 million sent to the
Palestinian Authority each month will be equal to stipends it
pays militants in Israeli prisons and the families of jailed or
slain militants, Netanyahu's office said on Friday.
"Incitement and payouts to terrorists and their relatives
constitute an incentive to murder," it said in a statement.
Palestinian gunmen killed an Israeli and wounded three
others in an attack on a family car in the West Bank on Friday,
the Israeli army and medics said. On Thursday, a Palestinian
stabbed a 13-year-old girl to death in a West Bank settlement.
(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Louise Ireland)