JERUSALEM Nov 15 Defence Minister Ehud Barak,
signaling stronger Israeli military action against Palestinian
militants, said on Thursday they would be made to pay a price
for firing rockets toward Tel Aviv.
"This escalation will exact a price that the other side will
have to pay," Barak said in broadcast remarks after rockets were
fired toward Israel's commercial capital in attacks that caused
no damage or casualties.
An Israeli security source said one rocket, which triggered
air raid sirens in Tel Aviv, landed in the sea. The military
said another rocket fired at central Israel struck an
uninhabited area in the Tel Aviv suburb of Rishon Lezion.