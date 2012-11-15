JERUSALEM Nov 15 Defence Minister Ehud Barak,
signaling stronger Israeli military action against Palestinian
militants, said on Thursday they would be made to pay a price
for firing rockets toward Tel Aviv.
He also announced he had ordered the military to enlist more
reservists "so that we can prepare for any development". The
Israeli armed forces chief spokesman said the military had the
green light to call in up to 30,000 reserve troops.
In remarks broadcast after rockets were fired at Tel Aviv,
Barak said: "This escalation will exact a price that the other
side will have to pay."
An Israeli security source said one rocket, which triggered
air raid sirens in Tel Aviv, landed in the sea. The military
said another rocket fired at central Israel struck an
uninhabited area in the Tel Aviv suburb of Rishon Lezion.