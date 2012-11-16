TEL AVIV Nov 16 Air raid sirens sounded in Tel
Aviv on Friday and an explosion was heard, witnesses said, and
Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip said they had fired a rocket
at Israel's commercial centre.
A police spokesman acknowledged an explosion had been heard
but said there was no initial indication a rocket had struck the
city nor any immediate reports of casualties or damage.
The armed wing of the Islamist Hamas movement said it had
fired a Qassam rocket at Tel Aviv.
Palestinian militants in Gaza launched two rockets toward
the city on Thursday. One fell in the sea, a security source
said, and the other landed in a Tel Aviv suburb, causing no
damage or casualties.