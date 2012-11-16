TEL AVIV Nov 16 Air raid sirens sounded in Tel Aviv on Friday and an explosion was heard, witnesses said, and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip said they had fired a rocket at Israel's commercial centre.

A police spokesman acknowledged an explosion had been heard but said there was no initial indication a rocket had struck the city nor any immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The armed wing of the Islamist Hamas movement said it had fired a Qassam rocket at Tel Aviv.

Palestinian militants in Gaza launched two rockets toward the city on Thursday. One fell in the sea, a security source said, and the other landed in a Tel Aviv suburb, causing no damage or casualties.