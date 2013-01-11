* Palestinians protest against contested Israeli initiative
* Rocky area near Jerusalem is under international scrutiny
By Ismail Khader
E1, West Bank, Jan 11 Palestinians from villages
in the occupied West Bank near Jerusalem pitched tents on Friday
on land Israel has earmarked for a new urban settlement, looking
to preserve the area for an independent Palestinian state.
Scores of Palestinians erected about 20 large, steel-framed
tents on a windswept hillside in an area known as E1, a
geographically sensitive area where Israel announced last month
it would build homes for hundreds of settlers.
"We are setting up a Palestinian village here where people
will stay permanently in order to protect this Palestinian
land," said Mohammad Khatib, one of the organisers of the tent
village.
The tents were erected in an area close to established
Palestinian villages that lie on slopes north-east of Jerusalem
and overlook the descent to the Dead Sea.
Palestinians named their encampment "Bab el Shams", which
means "Gateway to the Sun" in Arabic.
"This is not a symbolic act, but comes in response to
Israeli settlement building and we are sending a message to the
international community that urgent action must be taken against
Israel's settlement construction," Khatib said.
Although there was no immediate response from the Israeli
authorities, police and soldiers in the past have moved quickly
to shut down any such spontaneous Palestinian camps
International powers view all settlement building in areas
captured by Israel in the 1967 Arab-Israeli War as detrimental
to securing an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has come in for heavy
criticism for a wave of recent announced settlement building in
areas captured by Israel in the 1967 Arab-Israeli War.
However, his pledge last November to build on E1 caused an
especial outcry, with European diplomats warning that it could
kill off any hope of creating a contiguous Palestinian state.
The site covers some 4.6 square miles (12 square km) and is
seen as particularly important because it not only juts into the
narrow "waist" of the West Bank, but also backs onto East
Jerusalem, where Palestinians want to establish their capital.
Israeli building in E1 would create a linked-up stretch of
Jewish neighbourhoods in the West Bank between Pisgat Zeev on
the outskirts of Jerusalem, and Maale Adumim, an urban
settlement of some 30,000 Israelis.
For years Israel froze building in E1, which currently
houses only a police headquarters, after coming under pressure
from former U.S. President George W. Bush.
But Netanyahu announced a wave of settlement initiatives,
including in E1, after the Palestinians won de-facto statehood
recognition at the United Nations General Assembly last year.
Palestinians want to establish an independent state in the
West Bank, which is partially controlled by Palestinian
President Mahmoud Abbas, and the Gaza Strip, which is run by a
rival faction, the Islamist group Hamas.
Approximately 500,000 Israelis and 2.5 million Palestinians
live in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Direct peace talks
between Israel and the Palestinians broke down in 2010 over the
issue of continued settlement building.