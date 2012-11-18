* Hotels, airlines fear cancellations may rise
* Sharp fall in bookings to Bethlehem
* Cruise ships steer clear of the holy land
By Ari Rabinovitch
JERUSALEM, Nov 18 With fighting in the Gaza
Strip entering its fifth day and Palestinian rockets landing
deeper into Israel than ever before, travelers who had hoped to
visit the holy land are starting to think twice.
A number of hotels in Israel, along with flagship carrier El
Al, have already seen some cancellations and believe
the number will grow if the violence rages into a second week.
"There are minimum cancellations at this moment, but
obviously it is an evolving situation," said a source in the
Tourism Ministry, which has yet to offer official statistics.
Israel unleashed an intensive air campaign against the Gaza
Strip on Wednesday with the stated intention of stemming
Islamist-militant rocket fire out of the coastal enclave.
Since the start of the conflagration, hundreds of missiles
have been launched into Israel, with several speeding towards
the commercial hub of Tel Aviv, which had previously been out of
range from Gazan militants.
Air raid sirens even sounded in Jerusalem on Friday for the
first time in decades before a rocket landed nearby, in the
occupied West Bank.
Three Israelis were killed by a direct hit on their
apartment building in a small southern town on Thursday, but
none of the longer-ranged salvoes struck populated areas or
caused any injuries. However, the threat alone is taking a toll.
A spokeswoman for Fattal, Israel's biggest hotel chain, said
a few bookings have already been canceled. "We see the start of
a trend, but only in a few days will we be able to see where the
overall trend is headed," she said, declining to give numbers.
Likewise, Jerusalem's American Colony hotel reported that
some clients had pulled out of visits at the last minute.
STAYING HOME
An El Al spokeswoman said there have been a few
cancellations "here and there" though nothing significant, while
Delta and US Airways said some families of
Israelis called up by the army had decided to stay home.
The slowdown was not limited to Israel. The Palestinian West
Bank city of Bethlehem, where the Church of the Nativity
attracts Christian pilgrims from around the world, had lost
nearly half its reservations due to the Gaza violence.
"I think that the percentage of the cancellations has
reached 40 to 50 percent until the end of November and for the
next month," said Elias al Arja, head of the Arab Association
for hotels in the city.
Four cruise ships carrying 6,000 tourists chose not to dock
in Israel due to the security situation, Israel Radio reported
on Sunday. Some foreign airlines have decided to ferry their
crews abroad rather than have them pass their overnight stays
locally, Israel's Haaretz newspaper said.
The commercial skies have also been impacted.
Flight patterns for flights to and from Tel Aviv's
Ben-Gurion International Airport have been shifted north and
east to free up air space for Israel's air force operating in
Gaza, said one official in the aviation industry.
Before the start of the Gaza campaign, Israel had been
enjoying a record year for tourists, with 2.6 million visitors
entering the country in the first nine months of the year -- a
new high and seven percent more than the same period last year.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, Tova Cohen and Mustafa Abu
Ganeyeh; editing by Crispian Balmer)