* Hotels, airlines fear cancellations may rise
* Sharp fall in bookings to Bethlehem
* Cruise ships steer clear of the holy land
By Ari Rabinovitch
JERUSALEM, Nov 18 With fighting in the Gaza
Strip entering its fifth day and Palestinian rockets landing
deeper into Israel than ever before, travelers who had hoped to
visit the holy land are starting to think twice.
A number of hotels in Israel, along with flagship carrier El
Al, have already seen some cancellations and believe
the number will grow if the violence rages into a second week.
"The continued firing on the south ... is expected to exact
a heavy price on the tourism industry which is one of the
central anchors in the region," said Tourism Minister Stas
Misezhnikov said on Sunday.
Israel unleashed an intensive air campaign against the Gaza
Strip on Wednesday with the stated intention of stemming
Islamist-militant rocket fire out of the coastal enclave.
Since the start of the conflagration, hundreds of missiles
have been launched into Israel, with several speeding towards
the commercial hub of Tel Aviv, which had previously been out of
range from Gazan militants.
Air raid sirens even sounded in Jerusalem on Friday for the
first time in decades before a rocket landed nearby, in the
occupied West Bank.
Three Israelis were killed by a direct hit on their
apartment building in a small southern town on Thursday, but
none of the longer-ranged salvoes struck populated areas or
caused any injuries. However, the threat alone is taking a toll.
It was still too soon to assess just how badly the tourism
industry will be hurt, said the ministry, which has set up its
own situation room to mitigate damages. There have already been
a few registered cancellations and trips cut short, coming
mostly from the region closest to Gaza.
A spokeswoman for Fattal, Israel's biggest hotel chain, said
a few bookings have already been canceled. "We see the start of
a trend, but only in a few days will we be able to see where the
overall trend is headed," she said, declining to give numbers.
Likewise, Jerusalem's American Colony hotel reported that
some clients had pulled out of visits at the last minute.
STAYING HOME
An El Al spokeswoman said there have been a few
cancellations "here and there" though nothing significant, while
Delta and US Airways said some families of
Israelis called up by the army had decided to stay home.
The slowdown was not limited to Israel . Tourism represents
12 percent of gross domestic product f or the Palestinian
Authority and it could bear the brunt of the damage, Israel's
Tourism Ministry said. In comparison, tourism accounts for only
2-3 percent of Israel's GDP, the ministry noted.
The Palestinian West Bank city of Bethlehem, where the
Church of the Nativity attracts Christian pilgrims from around
the world, had lost nearly half its reservations due to the Gaza
violence.
"I think that the percentage of the cancellations has
reached 40 to 50 percent until the end of November and for the
next month," said Elias al Arja, head of the Arab Association
for hotels in the city.
The commercial skies and waterways have also been impacted.
Cruise ships meant to arrive in the southern port of Ashdod
are not docking in Haifa. A nd flight patterns for flights to and
from Tel Aviv's Ben-Gurion International Airport have been
shifted north to free up air space for Israel's air force
operating in Gaza, said one official in the aviation industry.
Some foreign airlines have decided to ferry their crews
abroad rather than have them pass their overnight stays locally,
Israel's Haaretz newspaper said.
Before the start of the Gaza campaign, Israel had been
enjoying a record year for tourists, with 2.6 million visitors
entering the country in the first nine months of the year -- a
new high and seven percent more than the same period last year.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, Tova Cohen and Mustafa Abu
Ganeyeh; editing by Crispian Balmer)