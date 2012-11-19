ISTANBUL Nov 19 Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan described Israel on Monday as a "terrorist state" in
carrying out its bombardment of Gaza, underlining hostility for
Ankara's former ally since relations between them collapsed in
2010.
His comments came after nearly a week of Palestinian rocket
attacks on Israel and Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip. An
Israeli missile killed at least 11 Palestinian civilians
including four children in Gaza on Sunday.
"Those who associate Islam with terrorism close their eyes
in the face of mass killing of Muslims, turn their heads from
the massacre of children in Gaza," Erdogan told a conference of
the Eurasian Islamic Council in Istanbul.
"For this reason, I say that Israel is a terrorist state,
and its acts are terrorist acts," he said.
Ties between Israel and Turkey, once Israel's only Muslim
ally, crumbled after Israeli marines stormed an aid ship in 2010
to enforce a naval blockade of the Palestinian-run Gaza Strip.
Nine Turks were killed in clashes with activists on board.
Ankara expelled Israel's ambassador and froze military
cooperation after a U.N. report into the incident released in
September last year largely exonerated the Jewish state.
Earlier this month Turkey opened the trial in absentia of
four former Israeli military commanders over the 2010 raid.
Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu is to travel to
Gaza on Tuesday with a group of foreign ministers from the Arab
League.