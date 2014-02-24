* Richard Falk issues final report to UN rights forum
* Says Israeli practices may amount to apartheid
* Calls for ban on imports of settlement produce
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Feb 24 Israel's policies in the West
Bank and Gaza Strip appear to amount to apartheid due to its
systematic oppression of the Palestinian people and de facto
expropriation of their land, a United Nations investigator said
in a report.
Richard Falk, U.N. special rapporteur on human rights in the
Palestinian territories, said that Palestinian rights are being
violated by Israel's prolonged occupation of Palestinian
territory and "ethnic cleansing" of East Jerusalem.
Gaza, despite the disengagement of Israel in 2005, remains
"occupied" under an unlawful Israeli blockade that controls
borders, airspace and coastal waters, and especially hurts
farmers and fishermen, he said. The humanitarian situation in
the Hamas-ruled enclave is dire amid fuel shortages, he added.
U.N. member states should consider imposing a ban on imports
of produce from Jewish settlements in the West Bank, Falk said
in his final report to the U.N. Human Rights Council after
serving six years in the independent post.
In a section entitled "acts potentially amounting to
segregation and apartheid", he analysed Israeli policies,
including "continuing excessive use of force by Israeli security
forces" and unlawful killings that he said are "part of acts
carried out in order to maintain dominance over Palestinians".
Palestinians in the West Bank are subject to military laws,
while Jewish settlers face a civil law system, he said. Israel
also violates their rights to work and education, freedoms of
movement and residence, and of expression and assembly, he said.
Ten years ago the U.N.'s International Court of Justice
ruled that Israel's separation wall inside the West Bank is
illegal, he noted. Israel says it is a security barrier.
"It seems incontestable that Israeli measures do divide the
population of the Occupied Palestinian Territory along racial
lines, create separate reserves for Palestinians and expropriate
their land," Falk wrote in his 22-page report.
"The combined effect of the measures designed to ensure
security for Israeli citizens, to facilitate and expand
settlements, and, it would appear, to annex land is hafrada (the
Hebrew word for separation), discrimination and systematic
oppression of, and domination over, the Palestinian people."
There was no immediate reaction from Israel, which boycotted
the council it accuses of bias for 19 months, returning in
October 2013. The Jewish state left after accusing the forum of
bias when it set up a fact-finding mission on the settlements.
CONTROVERSY
Falk, an American law professor who is Jewish, has long been
a controversial figure. After taking up the post in May 2008, he
compared Israeli forces' actions in the Gaza Strip to those of
the Nazis in wartime Europe.
Months later, he was detained at Ben Gurion airport and
deported by Israeli authorities after being barred from crossing
into Palestinian areas to carry out his investigation.
Last June he said he would not resign and accused critics of
calling him anti-Semitic to divert attention from his scrutiny
of Israeli policies. U.N. Watch, an activist
group that Falk labels as a 'pro-Israel lobbying organisation',
and the United States had called for him to quit.
Falk said in his latest report that businesses and countries
should examine who profits from the "settlements of Israel and
other unlawful Israeli activities" and take appropriate steps.
"Considering the fact that the European Union remains one of
the most important trading partners for the settlements, with
annual exports worth $300 million, a ban on settlement produce
would have a significant impact," he said.
His previous appeals for divestment have brought results and
have encouraged governments to be more vigilant, he said.
Royal HaskoningDHV, a Dutch company, ended a contract with
Jerusalem's municipality to build a wastewater treatment plant
in East Jerusalem and a Swedish-Norwegian bank Nordea
excluded Cemex from its investment portfolio due to its
extraction of non-renewable natural resources from Palestine,
according to Falk.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, Editing by Angus MacSwan)