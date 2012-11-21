UNITED NATIONS Nov 21 The U.N. Security
Council called on Israel and Hamas to uphold a ceasefire
agreement on Wednesday and commended the efforts of Egypt's
Islamist President Mohamed Mursi and others for brokering the
deal.
The 15-member council also said in a statement that it
"deplored the loss of civilian lives resulting from this
situation and reiterated the need to take appropriate steps to
ensure the safety and well-being of civilians and their
protection in according with international humanitarian law."
Israel and the Islamist Hamas movement agreed on Wednesday
to an Egyptian-sponsored ceasefire to halt an eight-day conflict
around the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 162 Palestinians
and five Israelis.
"The members of the council called on the parties to uphold
the agreement and to act seriously to implement its provisions
in good faith," the council said. The members of the council
strongly commend the efforts of Egyptian President Mursi and
others to achieve the ceasefire."
It also praised the efforts of U.N. Secretary-General Ban
Ki-moon, who visited the region this week, and called on the
international community to provide emergency aid, including food
and medical supplies, for Palestinians in Gaza.