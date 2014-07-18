(Adds Israeli, Palestinian, U.S. and U.N. comments)
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, July 18 U.N. Secretary-General
Ban Ki-moon will travel to the Middle East on Saturday in a bid
to end the fighting between Israel and Palestinians, alarmed at
a serious escalation that includes a ground offensive by Israel,
said a senior U.N. official.
Israel intensified its offensive in Gaza with artillery,
tanks and gunboats on Friday and warned it could "significantly
widen" an operation Palestinian officials said was killing ever
greater numbers of civilians.
"Israel has legitimate security concerns, and we condemn the
indiscriminate rocket fire from Gaza into Israel that ended
yesterday's temporary ceasefire. But we are alarmed by Israel's
heavy response," U.N. political affairs chief Jeffrey Feltman
told the U.N. Security Council on Friday.
The Israeli land advance into the enclave of 1.8 million
Palestinians followed 10 days of barrages against Gaza from air
and sea, hundreds of rockets fired by Islamist Hamas militants
into Israel and failed attempts by Egypt - a mediator in
previous Israeli-Palestinian flare-ups - to secure a truce.
Ban will travel to the region "to express solidarity with
Israelis and Palestinians and to help them, in coordination with
regional and international actors, end the violence and find a
way forward," Feltman said.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and French Foreign
Minister Laurent Fabius are also due to be in the Middle East at
the weekend to try and bring an end to the conflict.
Feltman said Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas had written
to Ban to ask that Palestinians "be placed under an
international protection system administered by the United
Nations." He said Ban was studying the request. U.N. diplomats,
however, have said it was unclear exactly what Abbas wanted.
Ban has urged Israel to do more to stop civilian casualties.
Feltman said some 250 Palestinians, mostly civilians and
including more than 50 children, and two Israelis, one of them a
civilian, have been killed since hostilities flared on July 8.
"Hamas uses Palestinian casualties to fuel its own
propaganda machine," Israel's U.N. Ambassador Ron Prosor told
the council. "Hamas's strategy is clear. It perpetuates the
killing of its own people in the hope that the international
community will place pressure on Israel to grant its demands."
Prosor said Israel had done everything in its power to avoid
launching a ground offensive in Gaza.
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Samantha Power,
reiterated President Barack Obama's remarks made earlier on
Friday that the United States supports Israel's right to defend
itself, but was concerned about "risks of further escalation"
and additional loss of innocent lives.
Palestinian U.N. Ambassador Riyad Mansour demanded that the
Security Council "uphold the law to end these crimes and
violations against our people and ensure their protection."
"Should our peaceful, diplomatic and political efforts in
this regard fail, we will have no recourse but to turn to the
judicial bodies of the United Nations and the international
system," Mansour told the council.
The Palestinians could eventually join the International
Criminal Court and lodge complaints against Israel for its
occupation of lands seized in the 1967 war.
They are able to do so after the U.N. General Assembly
upgraded the Palestinians' status at the United Nations in 2012
from "observer entity" to "non-member state," a move widely seen
as de facto recognition of an independent Palestinian state.
(Additional reporting by Mirjam Donath, Editing by Bernadette
Baum and Lisa Shumaker)