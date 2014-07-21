UNITED NATIONS, July 20 The U.N. Security
Council expressed serious concern on Sunday at the escalation of
violence in the Gaza conflict after meeting to discuss almost
two weeks of fighting between Israel and the Islamist Hamas
group that has cost more than 400 lives.
"The members of the Security Council expressed serious
concern about the growing number of casualties. The members of
the security council called for an immediate cessation of
hostilities," Rwandan U.N. Ambassador Eugene Gasana told
reporters, after an emergency meeting of the 15-member council.
