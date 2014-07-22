(Adds statements from U.S. senior administration official and
JERUSALEM, July 22 Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu asked U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on
Tuesday to help restore U.S. commercial flights to Israel that
had been cancelled over the Gaza fighting, an Israeli official
said.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a
24-hour prohibition on flights by U.S. carriers to Israel
earlier in the day after a Palestinian rocket struck near
Ben-Gurion International Airport outside Tel Aviv.
An Israeli official said that Netanyahu, speaking to Kerry
while the U.S. diplomat was in Egypt trying to broker a Gaza
truce, "asked him to to work for the resumption of flights by
American carriers to Israel."
Confirming the conversation, State Department spokeswoman
Jen Psaki said the FAA notice was motivated exclusively by
security concerns and was being continually reviewed.
Asked whether Netanyahu had asked the FAA to rescind the
order, a senior Obama administration official said he was not
aware of the request, but added: "We're not going to overrule
the FAA, period."
"If the FAA says this crosses our tripwires, we're not going
to say 'Don't warn civil aviation.' We understand Israeli
concerns. They don't want to have a shutdown of air traffic into
Ben Gurion. We can look at this every 24 hours, but (when) a
rocket lands a mile from that airport, that kind of trips their
wire."
