By Matt Spetalnick and Andrew Quinn
WASHINGTON Dec 3 The United States on Monday
ratcheted up criticism of Israel over plans to expand Jewish
settlement building on occupied land, urging it to reconsider
despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's refusal to back
down.
The Obama administration's tougher-than-usual words for
close ally Israel came after five European governments summoned
Israeli ambassadors in their capitals to express concern over
the new settlement projects. But Washington stopped short of
threatening any concrete measures against the Jewish state.
The White House and State Department said Israeli settlement
expansion in East Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank,
including expedited planning in the politically sensitive "E1"
zone, ran counter to long-standing U.S. policy and hindered
peace efforts with the Palestinians.
It was a marked shift in tone after a recent display of
close cooperation - including U.S. backing for Israel in last
month's Gaza crisis and against a Palestinian bid for U.N.
recognition of de facto statehood.
Israel announced plans on Friday to build 3,000 more settler
homes just a day after the U.N. General Assembly upgraded the
Palestinians' status in the world body from "observer entity" to
"non-member state" over Israeli and U.S. objections.
"We have made clear to the Israeli government that such
action is contrary to U.S. policy opposing unilateral action,
including settlement activity and housing construction in East
Jerusalem," White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters.
"We urge Israeli leaders to reconsider these unilateral
decisions and exercise restraint, as these actions are
counterproductive and make it harder to resume direct
negotiations to achieve a two-state solution," he said.
Netanyahu's pro-settler government ordered "preliminary
zoning and planning work" for thousands of housing units in
areas including the "E1" zone east of Jerusalem.
Such construction in the barren hills of E1 has never been
put into motion in the face of opposition from the United
States. Building in the area could bisect the West Bank, cut off
Palestinians from Jerusalem and further dim their hopes for a
contiguous state.
HISTORY OF STRAINED TIES
President Barack Obama has had a history of strained ties
with Netanyahu that date back to the U.S. leader's failed
efforts to secure a durable freeze on Israeli settlement
activity early in his term.
Since then, the Obama administration has routinely
criticized settlement construction announcements, but this time
went further than usual in detailing its concerns and publicly
asking Israel to reverse course.
Asked whether Israel would face any consequences if it went
ahead with the settlement construction, Carney said, "I don't
have anything additional to provide to you on that."
The U.S. response is expected to be tempered by recognition
that Netanyahu may be taking a tough stand on settlements ahead
of a Jan. 22 Israeli national election, but that any actual
building could take a long time to place in motion.
It was not immediately known whether Israel gave the United
States advance notice of its settlement-building plan.
At the State Department, spokesman Mark Toner said the E1
plans were "especially damaging" to prospects for a resumption
of long-stalled Israeli-Palestinian peace talks toward a
two-state solution.
Such projects, on land Israel captured in a 1967 war, are
considered illegal by most world powers and have routinely drawn
condemnation from them. Approximately 500,000 Israelis and 2.5
million Palestinians live in the two areas.