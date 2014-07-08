WASHINGTON, July 8 The White House condemned
rocket attacks against Israel that reached as far as Tel Aviv
and expressed support for Israel's right to defend itself on
Tuesday.
"We strongly condemn the continuing rocket fire inside of
Israel and the deliberate targeting of civilians by terrorist
organizations in Gaza," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said
at a news briefing. "No country can accept rocket fire aimed at
civilians and we support Israel's right to defend itself against
these vicious attacks."
