WASHINGTON, July 8 The White House condemned rocket attacks against Israel that reached as far as Tel Aviv and expressed support for Israel's right to defend itself on Tuesday.

"We strongly condemn the continuing rocket fire inside of Israel and the deliberate targeting of civilians by terrorist organizations in Gaza," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said at a news briefing. "No country can accept rocket fire aimed at civilians and we support Israel's right to defend itself against these vicious attacks."