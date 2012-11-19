WASHINGTON Nov 19 President Barack Obama
stressed the need for an end to Hamas rocket attacks on Israel
in a telephone call to Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi on
Monday to discuss ways to de-escalate cross-border fighting in
Gaza, the White House said.
Obama "underscored the necessity of Hamas ending rocket fire
into Israel" in his call to Mursi, the White House said in a
statement. During the call, and in a separate one to Prime
Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, Obama voiced regret over
the loss of Israeli and Palestinian lives, the White House said.
Obama made the calls from Cambodia, where he is attending
the East Asian Summit of regional and world leaders, the White
House said.