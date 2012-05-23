* Armed with camcorders, Palestinians challenge troops
* Footage key to accounts of West Bank confrontations
By Noah Browning
ASEERA AL-QIBLIYA, West Bank, May 23 Amateur
video of Israeli soldiers appearing to watch idly as settlers
opened fire on Palestinians throwing stones has emphasised the
growing power of "citizen journalism" in the occupied West Bank.
Shaky footage, captured on Saturday from two angles by
residents of Aseera al-Qibliya village, shows bearded residents
from the nearby settlement of Yitzhar aiming a hand gun and
assault rifle at the crowd, followed by sounds of gunfire.
A bloodied youth shot in the face was shown being carried
away on the shoulders of fellow villagers. The video was soon
posted on the Internet.
Teacher Ibrahim Makhlouf, who filmed the incident, lives by
the brush scorched in the clashes on the village's edge, beneath
the gaze of the prefabricated suburbs of Yitzhar, which lie
outside the official settlement boundary.
"We want the whole world to see what Israel and the settlers
do to us. They steal our land and they attack us, and the world
said we were the terrorists and criminals," he said.
"Now we can make it clear who's the aggressor and who's
attacking whom. The truth contradicts their claims about our
situation."
The Israeli Defence Force has ordered an investigation and
confirmed that live fire was used during the confrontation.
"That said, it appears that the video in question does not
reflect the incident in its entirety," it said in a statement.
A spokesman for the settlers said the violence flared when
they were pelted with stones as they tried to put out a scrub
fire allegedly started by the Palestinians.
B'Tselem, an Israeli human rights organisation, provided the
cameras used to document the event, as part of a programme
started in 2007 whereby it has distributed around 150 camcorders
to "citizen journalists" throughout the West Bank.
The group aims to use social media to bring alleged
violations by settlers and the military into public view.
"The importance of our work is that we show what is being
done in (Israel's) name in the West Bank by our soldiers and by
organs of our government," said Sarit Michaeli, B'Tselem's
spokesperson.
"The media might just show one minute, but anyone who's
interested can watch this whole playlist and make up their own
mind," she said, referring to numerous videos showing the
shootings uploaded to YouTube.
MEDIA "WEAPON"
The incident was the latest in a series of images captured
by activists and other people in the West Bank which are
attracting fierce scrutiny by the international and Israeli
media on practices in territory seized in the 1967 war.
Some 340,000 Jewish settlers live in the West Bank, which
most refer to by the Biblical names of Judea and Samaria. Many
claim an ancestral right to the land and reject the fact that
the United Nations deems the settlements illegal.
A senior Israeli officer was suspended after being filmed
striking a young Danish activist in the face with the butt of
his rifle during a pro-Palestinian rally last month.
Lieutenant-Colonel Shalom Eisner argued that the initial
video was deliberately fragmentary and concealed the violent
nature of their gathering. Other clips released subsequently
showed Eisner striking other people.
Circulated among army personnel, an internal memorandum
obtained by Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth in the wake of
the Eisner affair underscored mounting concern by the Israeli
leadership over the influence of video on the media narrative.
"Remember it takes only 10 seconds out of hours of video
footage to cause irreparable damage to the image of the
soldiers, the army and the state," the memo said.
"The media does not reflect reality as a mirror, but rather
shapes and influences it. The Palestinians make good use of this
tool. It's important to be the one leading and not the one being
led," it continued, reflecting the fact that Israeli soldiers
now often film incidents of unrest in order to advance their
version of events.
IDF officers say their primary task in the West Bank is to
defend settlers from Palestinian attacks.
In villages and at demonstrations throughout the West Bank,
cameras now accompany stones and tear gas as an increasingly
permanent fixture.
"Our impact is excellent if you consider that Nabi Saleh is
a village of less than 600 people," said Bilal Tamimi, an
activist and wielder of a B'Tselem camera from a flashpoint area
near an Israeli settlement and military base in the West Bank.
"People from around the world have learned what happens here
through this distinct medium," he said.
(Editing by Crispian Balmer and Ralph Boulton)