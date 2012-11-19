JERUSALEM Nov 19 Israel has adjusted flight
paths for planes using its main international airport near Tel
Aviv after rockets were fired from Gaza on the coastal
metropolis, the civil aviation chief said on Monday.
Giora Rom said the new regulations at Ben-Gurion Airport had
been in place since Saturday, when an Iron Dome rocket
interceptor battery was installed nearby. There was no
indication that takeoffs or landings at Ben-Gurion had been
affected.
"Because of the rerouting, there is no danger" to civilian
aircraft, Rom told Israel's Army Radio.
