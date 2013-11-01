A Palestinian relative of Hamas militant Rabee Baraka kisses his body during his funeral at his family's house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

GAZA An Israeli air strike killed three militants in the Gaza Strip on Friday, the Islamist group Hamas said, after an overnight clash killed a fourth Palestinian gunman and wounded five Israeli soldiers.

It was the worst violence between Israeli and Palestinians in the coastal enclave since a ceasefire was agreed last November at the end of an eight-day conflagration.

The Israeli military said its aircraft targeted a tunnel used by militants to facilitate attacks on Israelis and accused Hamas, Gaza's rulers, of breaching the terms of the ceasefire.

A Hamas source said three of its men were in the tunnel at the time of the attack and were killed in the blast.

Hours earlier, one Palestinian militant was killed and five Israeli soldiers wounded after violence broke out when Israeli forces detonated part of a separate tunnel that they had recently uncovered stretching from Gaza into Israel.

Hamas has said it dug the tunnel, which was uncovered last month. Israel says the underground chamber ran for 1.7 km (1 mile) and was intended to let militants cross deep beneath the border fence and carry out surprise attacks.

At a sermon before Friday prayers, senior Hamas leader Khalil Al-Hayya said the clash showed Hamas fighters were "alert and ready with their fingers on the trigger".

"We are not interested in an unjustified escalation but we have the right to defend our people," he later told reporters.

The violence came at a difficult time for Hamas, which lost its most powerful backer in July, when Egypt's Islamist President Mohamed Mursi was ousted by the military. Relations with Egypt have deteriorated sharply since then.

"We urge Arab nations to support us so that we can get rid of the occupation and regain our land," Al-Hayya said.

The head of Israel's southern command, Sami Turgeman, indicated Israel was not seeking an escalation in violence. "Quiet will be answered with quiet. An attack will draw be a painful response," he told reporters.

The Israel-Gaza frontier had been mostly peaceful for the past year following the Egyptian-brokered ceasefire.

However on Monday, Gaza militants fired two rockets at a southern Israeli coastal city and Israel bombed what it said were two concealed rocket launchers in northern Gaza. There were no casualties in those incidents.

A senior Israeli defence official said he did not expect the latest round of violence to lead to an escalation along the border. "As far as I can tell from Hamas, they are deeply deterred (by Israel) and I estimate that quiet will return," the official, Amos Gilad, told Israel Radio.

The Palestinian Authority, Hamas's Western-backed rivals who exercise limited rule in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, resumed peace talks with Israel in July.

Tension has also mounted in the West Bank, where eight Palestinians have been shot dead by Israeli soldiers and three Israelis have been killed since the negotiations began.

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Writing by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Crispian Balmer and Elizabeth Piper)