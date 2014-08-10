JERUSALEM Israeli soldiers killed a Palestinian boy during a confrontation with rock-throwing protesters in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, a relative who witnessed the incident said.

Youssef al-Anati said his 11-year-old nephew, Khalil, was shot dead even though he was not taking part in the disturbances near the city of Hebron. The boy was taken to a local hospital, which said he had been hit in the back with a live bullet.

"Khalil was standing outside and at a distance some kids were throwing stones at the Israeli army," al-Anati told Reuters. "Suddenly Khalil collapsed to the ground and we rushed to him; he was all covered in blood."

An Israeli military spokeswoman said she was checking the report.

Tensions in the West Bank have run high during Israel's more than month-old war with Islamist militants in the Gaza Strip, another territory where Palestinians seek statehood.

