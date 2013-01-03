JERUSALEM Jan 3 Israeli forces raided the West
Bank city of Jenin on Thursday in search of a suspected
Palestinian militant, touching off clashes with residents who
threw rocks and petrol bombs at them, an Israeli security source
said.
It was the second time this week that Israeli forces had
entered the Jenin area to detain suspects.
On Tuesday, Israeli soldiers disguised as Palestinians
raided the village of Tamoun, arresting a member of the Islamic
Jihad group. Several dozen Palestinians were injured in ensuing
clashes, medical officials said.
In the latest raid, the soldiers clashed with some 500
Palestinians, forcing them out of Jenin, the security source
said. An elderly Palestinian woman was slightly injured by a dog
used by Israeli forces during the operation.
The city is under the control of the Palestinian Authority,
which exercises limited self-rule in the West Bank under interim
peace accords with Israel.
Israel has reserved the right to carry out its own
operations against militants in the West Bank.