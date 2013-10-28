JERUSALEM Oct 28 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip
fired two rockets at a southern Israeli port city on Monday and
Israel's Iron Dome interceptor shot down one while the other
fell into the sea, a military spokeswoman said.
The pre-dawn salvo on Ashkelon, about 12 km (7 miles) north
of Gaza, was unusual given the relative restraint of Palestinian
militants since last November's war between the coastal
enclave's Islamist Hamas rulers and the Jewish state.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the
launches, which came as Hamas tips into financial and political
crisis after being cut off from neighbouring Egypt by the new,
military-guided interim government in Cairo. Hamas has also been
challenged at times by more radical, armed Gaza Islamists.
Hamas has tried to mend ties with Egypt while appealing to
rival Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, whose administration
holds sway in the occupied West Bank, to abandon U.S.-sponsored
peace talks with Israel.
It has also signalled readiness to fight again, taking
responsibility last week for a tunnel which the Israelis
discovered running into their territory from Gaza and said was
likely intended for kidnapping soldiers or setting off
underground explosives.
The Israeli military spokeswoman said a mortar bomb was
fired across the border from Gaza on Sunday, but caused no
damage or casualties.
(Writing by Dan Williams, editing by Elizabeth Piper)