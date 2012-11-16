JERUSALEM Nov 16 Israel will stop its offensive
action in the Gaza Strip during a three-hour visit by the
Egyptian prime minister to the territory on Friday, a senior
Israeli government official said.
Egypt's Prime Minister Hisham Kandil prepared to visit the
Gaza Strip in an unprecedented display of solidarity with Hamas
militants embroiled in a new escalation of conflict with Israel.
"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has agreed to an Egyptian
request to cease all offensive operations in Gaza during the
visit of the Egyptian prime minister there this morning, which
is supposed to last for about three hours," the official said.
"In the answer that has been forwarded to Egyptians, we've
said that the Israel Defense Forces will cease fire on the
condition that there won't be fire from Gaza into Israel during
that period," the official said.