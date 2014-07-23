JERUSALEM, July 23 The Israeli military said on
Wednesday it had detained several soldiers and a civilian on
suspicion of leaking Gaza casualty figures over social media
before families of the dead or wounded could be formally
informed.
A week into ground fighting with Hamas that has killed at
least 32 soldiers, some Israelis complain of first learning
their relatives were dead through WhatsApp, or of being misled
by erroneous messages into believing they were among the toll.
The phenomenon has led to front-page calls by Israeli
commentators to stop the relaying of unauthorised casualty
updates. Hoping to control the information, the army has
confiscated the cellphones of troops sent into combat.
"Notifying a family of a soldier or officer who was killed
in action is one of the most sensitive and well-planned
procedures that exists in the military, as befits such a serious
moment," the military said in a statement announcing the arrests
following an investigation that it described has having employed
"both open-source and undercover means".
"The unauthorised WhatsApp messages were irresponsible and
spread quickly across social networks," the statement said,
referring to Facebook's WhatsApps mobile messaging app.
The army has revised its own official information regarding
a soldier it initially reported as killed in Gaza on Sunday, but
later designated as missing in action. Hamas said it had seized
the soldier but did not issue photographs of him in captivity.
