WASHINGTON Nov 15 The United States has asked
countries that have contact with Hamas to urge the group to stop
its recent rocket attacks from Gaza, a White House adviser said
on Thursday.
"We've ... urged those that have a degree of influence with
Hamas such as Turkey, and Egypt and some of our European
partners to use that influence to urge Hamas to de-escalate,"
said Ben Rhodes, deputy national security advisor, in a
conference call with reporters.
Asked whether the United States was concerned that Israeli
ground forces would enter Gaza, Rhodes said: "Ultimately it's up
to the Israeli government to make determinations about how
they're going to carry out their military objectives."