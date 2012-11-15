WASHINGTON Nov 15 The United States has asked countries that have contact with Hamas to urge the group to stop its recent rocket attacks from Gaza, a White House adviser said on Thursday.

"We've ... urged those that have a degree of influence with Hamas such as Turkey, and Egypt and some of our European partners to use that influence to urge Hamas to de-escalate," said Ben Rhodes, deputy national security advisor, in a conference call with reporters.

Asked whether the United States was concerned that Israeli ground forces would enter Gaza, Rhodes said: "Ultimately it's up to the Israeli government to make determinations about how they're going to carry out their military objectives."