WASHINGTON Nov 16 Israel's Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu called U.S. President Barack Obama on Friday
and the two discussed options for "de-escalating" the situation
in Israel and Gaza, the White House said.
Obama "reiterated U.S. support for Israel's right to defend
itself, and expressed regret over the loss of Israeli and
Palestinian civilian lives," according to a statement on the
call.
"The prime minister expressed his deep appreciation to the
president and the American people for the United States'
investment in the Iron Dome rocket and mortar defense system,
which has effectively defeated hundreds of incoming rockets from
Gaza," the statement said.