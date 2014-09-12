* Israel's NSA counterpart "perpetuates occupation"
* Palestinian official calls protest a "moral act"
* Objectors are just a small fringe, says military
(Adds Palestinian reaction)
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM, Sept 12 Dozens of reserve soldiers
from Israel's top electronic surveillance unit say they will no
longer spy on Palestinians living under occupation, in an
unprecedented rebuke to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's
security policies.
A protest letter signed by 43 veterans of Unit 8200, sent to
Netanyahu and armed forces chiefs and excerpted by Israel's
biggest-selling newspaper on Friday, was dismissed by the
military as a publicity stunt by a small fringe.
By decrying the sweep of eavesdropping on Palestinians, and
the role such espionage plays in setting up air strikes that
have often inflicted civilian casualties, the move opened a
window on clandestine practices that usually go unreported.
It also tapped into wider international debate over the
ethics of state surveillance following last year's media leaks
by Edward Snowden, a former contractor with the National
Security Agency (NSA), the U.S. counterpart to Unit 8200.
"We refuse to take part in actions against Palestinians and
refuse to continue serving as a tool for deepening military rule
in the occupied (Palestinian) territories," Yedioth Ahronoth
daily quoted the letter as saying.
"Intelligence allows ongoing control over millions of
people, thorough and intrusive monitoring and invasion into most
aspects of life. All of this does not allow for normal living,
fuels more violence and puts off any end to the conflict."
No signatories' names were published, in apparent keeping
with their non-disclosure commitments to Unit 8200, which
monitors enemy Arab states and Iran as well as the Palestinians.
Several were interviewed anonymously by Yedioth and by
Israel's Army Radio, however, and complained about what they
described as the abusive gathering of Palestinians' private
information - for example, sexual preferences or health problems
"that might be used to extort people into becoming informants".
PALESTINIANS HAIL PROTEST
When surveilling its own citizens, including the 20 percent
Arab minority, the Jewish state requires court or parliamentary
oversight. Israeli spies have a far freer hand against
Palestinians in the West Bank or Gaza Strip.
Netanyahu's office had no immediate comment on the protest
letter. There was praise for it from the U.S.-backed Palestinian
administration, which has pursued uneasy West Bank security
coordination with Israel even as peacemaking remains stalled.
"If there are, among the Israelis, 43 soldiers who reject
the idea of occupation, we view this as a moral act,"
Palestinian security services' spokesman Adnan Damiri said. "We
salute humanitarian ideas like this toward an oppressed people."
Yedioth said the letter was unrelated to Israel's
July-August war in Islamist Hamas-controlled Gaza, in which
around 2,100 Palestinians, mostly civilians, died. But some of
the protesters rued their contribution to earlier air strikes on
Palestinian militant chiefs which harmed innocent bystanders.
"We now understand that the responsibility is not just that
of the soldier standing at the checkpoint, the soldier who
squeezes the trigger," one signatory, identified as a Unit 8200
reserve captain, told Army Radio. "We have responsibility."
The military spokesman's office said in a statement that
Unit 8200 personnel were held to ethical standards "without
rival in the intelligence community in Israel or the world", and
had internal mechanisms for filing misconduct complaints.
That process had been circumvented by the letter-writers,
the spokesman's office said: That they went first to the media
"raises serious doubt as to the seriousness of their claims".
Amos Yadlin, a former chief of Israeli military intelligence
under Netanyahu, played down the letter, saying 43 reservists
were a "fringe percentage" of those available to Unit 8200.
"It's a big outfit, so naturally a few of its veterans may
gravitate to the far left, as well as to the far right" said
Yadlin, who now runs Tel Aviv University's INSS think-tank.
Israel has in recent years seen similar statements by a
small number of conscientious objectors among reservists of its
air force and its premier infantry unit, as well as an
Oscar-nominated documentary in which former directors of its
Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency questioned the
sustainability of the occupation.
(Additional reporting by Ali Sawafta in Ramallah; Editing by
Andrew Roche)