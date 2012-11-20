* Clinton meets Netanyahu, works for truce "in days ahead"
* Rocket and air strikes go on as truce talk goes on
* Deaths in Gaza top 130, two more dead take Israeli toll to
five
By Nidal al-Mughrabi and Dan Williams
GAZA/JERUSALEM, Nov 20 U.S. Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on
Tuesday and pledged to work for a truce in the Gaza Strip "in
the days ahead".
As the two began late-night talks in Jerusalem, Palestinian
rocket fire and Israeli air strikes continued. Netanyahu said he
would prefer a "long-term" diplomatic solution but repeated his
readiness to step up an offensive against Gaza's rocket crews.
Clinton's outline of further days of negotiation, notably in
Cairo with Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, may dampen talk of
an immediate end to a week of violence that has killed over 140
people, most Palestinians but including two Israelis on Tuesday.
Officials from Egypt and from Gaza's ruling Hamas movement
had talked up the chances of an end to hostilities, at least in
some interim form, by the end of the day. But a Hamas leader in
Cairo later told Reuters there would be no announcement before
Wednesday. He blamed Israel for not responding to proposals.
Netanyahu, who faces a general election in two months and
had mobilised army reserves for threatened ground invasion of
the enclave, stressed his interest in a "long-term" deal to end
rocket fire on Israel - a kind of deal that has eluded him and
his predecessors in four years since Israel's last offensive.
Clinton, too, who broke off from an Asian tour with
President Barack Obama and assured Netanyahu of "rock-solid"
U.S. support for Israel's security, spoke of seeking a "durable
outcome" and of the "responsibility" for contributing to peace
borne by Egypt, Gaza's other neighbour, whose new leaders hail
from the Muslim Brotherhood that inspired Hamas's founders.
"In the days ahead, the United States will work with our
partners here in Israel and across the region toward an outcome
that bolsters security for the people of Israel, improves
conditions for the people of Gaza and moves toward a
comprehensive peace for all people of the region," Clinton said.
"It is essential to de-escalate the situation in Gaza. The
rocket attacks from terrorist organisations inside Gaza on
Israeli cities and towns must end and a broader calm restored.
"The goal must be a durable outcome that promotes regional
stability and advances the security and legitimate aspirations
of Israelis and Palestinians alike."
Netanyahu, who has seemed in no immediate rush to repeat the
invasion of winter 2008-09 in which over 1,400 Palestinians
died, said: "If there is a possibility of achieving a long-term
solution to this problem with diplomatic means, we prefer that.
"But if not, I'm sure you understand that Israel will have
to take whatever action is necessary to defend its people."
AIMS
The Jewish state launched the campaign last week with the
declared aim of halting the rocketing of its towns from the
Palestinian enclave, ruled by the Hamas militant group that does
not recognise Israel's right to exist.
Medical officials in Gaza said 31 Palestinians were killed
on Tuesday. An Israeli soldier and a civilian died when rockets
exploded near the Gaza frontier, police and the army said.
Gaza medical officials say 138 people have died in Israeli
strikes, mostly civilians, including 34 children. In all, five
Israelis have died, including three civilians killed last week.
Khaled Meshaal, exile leader of Hamas, said on Monday that
Israel must halt its military action and lift its blockade of
the Palestinian coastal enclave in exchange for a truce.
Obama, whose relations with the hawkish Netanyahu have long
been strained, has said he want a diplomatic solution, rather
than a possible Israeli ground operation in the densely
populated territory, home to 1.7 million Palestinians.
Israel's military on Tuesday targeted more than 130 sites in
Gaza, including ammunition stores and the Gaza headquarters of
the National Islamic Bank. Israeli police said more than 150
rockets were fired from Gaza by the evening.
"No country would tolerate rocket attacks against its cities
and against its civilians. Israel cannot tolerate such attacks,"
Netanyahu said with U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, who
arrived in Jerusalem from talks in Cairo, at his side.
JERUSALEM
After nightfall, Israel stepped up its Gaza bombardment.
Artillery shells and missiles fired from naval gunboats slammed
into the territory and air strikes came at a frequency of about
one every 10 minutes.
In an attack claimed in Gaza by Hamas's armed wing, a
longer-range rocket targeted Jerusalem on Tuesday for the second
time since Israel launched the air offensive.
The rocket, which fell harmlessly in the occupied West Bank,
triggered warning sirens in the holy city about the time Ban
arrived for truce discussions. Another rocket damaged an
apartment building in Rishon Lezion, near Tel Aviv.
Rockets fired at the two big cities over the past week were
the first to reach them in decades, a sign of what Israel says
is an increasing threat from Gaza militants.
In the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, Hamas executed six alleged
collaborators, whom a security source quoted by the Hamas Aqsa
radio said "were caught red-handed" with "filming equipment to
take footage of positions". The radio said they were shot.
Militants on a motorcycle dragged the body of one of the men
through the streets.
Along Israel's sandy, fenced-off border with the Gaza Strip,
tanks, artillery and infantry massed in field encampments
awaiting any orders to go in. Some 45,000 reserve troops have
been called up since the offensive was launched.
A delegation of nine Arab ministers, led by the Egyptian
foreign minister, visited Gaza in a further signal of heightened
Arab solidarity with the Palestinians.
Egypt has been a key player in efforts to end the most
serious fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants since
a three-week Israeli invasion of the enclave in the winter of
2008-09. Egypt has a 1979 peace treaty with Israel seen by the
West as the cornerstone of Middle East peace, but that has been
tested as never before by the removal of U.S. ally Hosni Mubarak
as president last year in the Arab Spring uprisings.
Mursi, elected Egyptian president this year, is a veteran of
the Muslim Brotherhood, spiritual mentors of Hamas, but says he
is committed to Egypt's treaty with Israel.
Mursi has warned Netanyahu of serious consequences from an
invasion of the kind into Gaza four years ago. But he has been
careful so far not to alienate Israel, or Washington, a major
aid donor to Egypt.