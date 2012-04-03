* Two reporters, one academic detained over criticism
* Journalists urge Palestinian Authority to respect rights
By Noah Browning
RAMALLAH, West Bank, April 3 Journalists in the
occupied West Bank urged the Palestinian Authority on Tuesday to
respect freedom of speech after a week in which it detained
three vocal critics, including two reporters.
The journalists and a university lecturer were arrested for
newspaper articles and Facebook posts that the authorities said
were slanderous. The academic remains behind bars.
"We need laws to clarify the rights of journalists,
protecting their work and completely removing the threat of
detention and interrogation," said Abdel Nasr al-Najjar, head of
the Palestinian Journalists Union.
"It's unacceptable that detention for any period should be
involved for any charge not related to security," he told
Reuters.
While Palestinian journalists have been detained before, the
arrest of three people within a week has raised concerns in the
West Bank about media rights.
Yousef al-Shayyeb was arrested last month after he published
an article reporting on alleged corruption in the Palestinian
foreign ministry and suggesting that officials had collaborated
with Western intelligence agencies.
He was released on bail on Monday after spending eight days
in prison and faces prosecution over his story.
Lecturer Ismat Abdel-Khaleq remains in jail for comments she
posted on Facebook in which, prosecutors say, she called for the
ousting of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, branding him a
"traitor" and a "fascist".
Journalist Tareq Khamees was detained and interrogated on
Sunday after he discussed her case on his own Facebook page.
"The authorities are afraid of journalism," Khamees told
Reuters, saying he had been questioned five times in the past.
"I was questioned on my work as a journalist, and they
confiscated the files on my laptop."
Government representatives said Shayyeb did not provide
sufficient evidence for his accusations and argue that all three
cases represent possible slander.
"Freedom of expression stops at defamation," said Adnan
al-Damiri, spokesman of the security services in the West Bank.
"It's natural that any citizen can respond to insults and
baseless accusations with a lawsuit."
The Palestinian Authority, which has struggled to maintain
support as its bid for statehood flounders, receives strong
political and financial backing from the West. It recently
became a member of the United Nations cultural and education
body, UNESCO, which stresses press freedom.
The controversy has flared just as the PA is sponsoring an
event to reward press freedom, with a prize due to be given out
next month. However, following the recent detentions, the
Journalists Union says it will boycott the occasion.
(Additional reporting Ali Sawafta; Editing by Angus MacSwan)