JERICHO, West Bank, April 23 A Shakespearean
drama depicting the downfall of a prideful medieval king carried
a modern-day message for a Palestinian audience that has watched
upheaval play out in the Middle East.
The Ashtar theatre company, based in Ramallah in the
occupied West Bank, delivered "Richard II" in the open-air
courtyard of a ruined 8th-century palace in Jericho, one of the
world's most ancient cities.
The production this month bridged the distance between high
political drama of the past and present.
Framed in classical Arabic but attired in the military
fatigues and the republican regalia of the Arab dictators ripped
from power last year by deadly revolutions, the production
probes the psyche of rulers doomed by the Arab Spring.
"Are you contented to resign the crown?" the rebelling Lord
Bolingbroke, leaning impatiently on the already usurped throne,
asks the King.
"Yes, no. No, yes," Richard stutters, igniting a roar of
laughter from the local audience too familiar with similar jibes
aimed at Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak and Yemen's Ali
Abdullah Saleh in their waning days.
"Was this the face that, like the sun, used to make those
who looked upon it blink?" the king then blubbers into a mirror,
echoing the ranting self-praise of Libya's Muammar Gadaffi
before revolt, as it did with the title character, led to his
murder last year.
TIMELESS, UNIVERSAL
Organisers said the Palestinian company's production was not
about the Arab Spring per se and worked in themes, though
manifest in the current uprisings, not bound by time or borders.
"We were amazed how deeply the play delves into the
psychology of people and this moment in history," said actress
and producer Iman Aoun.
"It's as if people and politicians don't learn. They keep
repeating their behavior and it makes us realise how much the
play resembles the present," she said.
The fact that the original script and staging were left
largely untouched made the performance's apparent commentary on
current events more uncanny.
But a few changes rendered its modern references clear, as
when a crowd of masked, flag-waving protesters storms the palace
and shouts, "the people want Bolingbroke!" a variant of the
slogan "the people want the fall of the regime" chanted in
public squares from Tunis to Manama.
Later, when the hapless queen overhears two gardeners
discussing her husband's imminent overthrow, added lines
emphasise her devotion and obliviousness, calling to mind Syrian
first lady Basma al-Assad.
"Why am I always the last to know!" she cries, lamenting,
"All anyone ever talks about is politics these days" to the
audible glee of a likewise news-weary audience.
The troupe is set to perform next month in London's Globe
Theatre, Shakespeare's original venue, and actors express little
doubt that its message will have the same resonance in its home
country, even if long-removed from the kind of strife visiting
the Middle East.
"All theatre carries in it a strong political message,"
noted Sami Metwasi, a Palestinian living in Jordan who plays the
deposed king.
"Political history is common among peoples. Just as this
play resembles many events in the West, it obviously resembles
many of the events occurring now in our region, and is a mirror
of our situation," he said.
