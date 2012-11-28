LONDON Nov 28 Britain said it would support a
Palestinian bid for a diplomatic upgrade at the United Nations
if it received assurances that the Palestinians would return to
peace talks and would not seek to prosecute Israelis through the
International Criminal Court.
"Up until the time of the vote itself we will remain open to
voting in favour of the resolution if we see public assurances
by the Palestinians," Foreign Secretary William Hague told
parliament on Wednesday.
The United Nations is due to hold a vote on Thursday on an
upgrade of Palestinian status at the 193-member body to an
observer state from an observer entity.
Acceptance of the Palestinians as a non-member state,
similar to the Vatican's U.N. status, would implicitly recognize
Palestinian statehood.