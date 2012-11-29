* Palestinian resolution receives 138 yes votes, 9 against
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, Nov 29 The 193-nation U.N.
General Assembly on Thursday overwhelmingly approved the de
facto recognition of a sovereign Palestinian state after
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called on the world body to
issue its long overdue "birth certificate."
There were 138 votes in favor, nine against and 41
abstentions. Three countries did not take part in the vote to
upgrade the Palestinian Authority's observer status at the
United Nations to "non-member state" from "entity."
The assembly approved the upgrade despite threats by the
United States and Israel to punish the Palestinians by
withholding funds for the West Bank government. U.N. envoys said
Israel might avoid harsh retaliation as long as the Palestinians
did not seek to join the International Criminal Court.
The much-anticipated vote came after Abbas denounced Israel
for its "aggressive policies and the perpetration of war crimes"
from the U.N. podium, remarks that elicited a furious response
from the Jewish state.
"Sixty-five years ago on this day, the United Nations
General Assembly adopted resolution 181, which partitioned the
land of historic Palestine into two states and became the birth
certificate for Israel," Abbas told the 193-nation assembly
after receiving a standing ovation.
"The General Assembly is called upon today to issue a birth
certificate of the reality of the State of Palestine," he said.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded quickly,
condemning Abbas' critique of Israel as "hostile and poisonous,"
and full of "false propaganda."
"These are not the words of a man who wants peace,"
Netanyahu also said in a statement released by his office in
Israel.
At least 17 European nations voted in favor of the
Palestinian resolution, including Austria, France, Italy, Norway
and Spain. Abbas had focused his lobbying efforts on Europe,
which supplies much of the aid the Palestinian Authority relies
on. Britain, Germany and others chose to abstain.
The Czech Republic was unique in Europe, joining the United
States, Israel, Canada, Panama and tiny Pacific Island states
likes Nauru, Palau and Micronesia in voting against the move.
After the vote, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Susan
Rice called for the immediate resumption of peace talks.
"The Palestinian people will wake up tomorrow and find that
little about their lives has changed save that the prospects of
a durable peace have only receded," she said.
"The United States calls upon both the parties to resume
direct talks without preconditions on all the issues that divide
them and we pledge that the United States will be there to
support the parties vigorously in such efforts," Rice said.
She added that both parties should "avoid any further
provocative actions in the region, in New York or elsewhere."