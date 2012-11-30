* Palestinian resolution receives 138 votes for, 9 against
* US, Israel opposed Palestinian push for "state" status
* Israel worried Palestinians might seek ICC membership
* Palestinians take to streets to celebrate UN vote
By Louis Charbonneau and Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, Nov 29 The 193-nation U.N.
General Assembly on Thursday overwhelmingly approved the de
facto recognition of the sovereign state of Palestine after
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called on the world body to
issue its long overdue "birth certificate."
The U.N. victory for the Palestinians was a diplomatic
setback for the United States and Israel, which were joined by
only a handful of countries in voting against the move to
upgrade the Palestinian Authority's observer status at the
United Nations to "non-member state" from "entity," like the
Vatican.
Britain called on the United States to use its influence to
help break the long impasse in Israeli-Palestinian peace talks.
Washington also called for a revival of direct negotiations.
There were 138 votes in favor, nine against and 41
abstentions. Three countries did not take part in the vote, held
on the 65th anniversary of the adoption of U.N. resolution 181
that partitioned Palestine into separate Jewish and Arab states.
Thousands of flag-waving Palestinians in the West Bank and
the Gaza Strip set off fireworks and danced in the streets to
celebrate the vote.
The assembly approved the upgrade despite threats by the
United States and Israel to punish the Palestinians by
withholding funds for the West Bank government. U.N. envoys said
Israel might not retaliate harshly against the Palestinians over
the vote as long as they do not seek to join the International
Criminal Court.
If the Palestinians were to join the ICC, they could file
complaints with the court accusing Israel of war crimes, crimes
against humanity and other serious crimes.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton called the vote
"unfortunate and counterproductive," while the Vatican praised
the move and called for an internationally guaranteed special
status for Jerusalem, something bound to irritate Israel. [ID:
nL5E8MTHJ9]
The much-anticipated vote came after Abbas denounced Israel
from the U.N. podium for its "aggressive policies and the
perpetration of war crimes," remarks that elicited a furious
response from the Jewish state.
"Sixty-five years ago on this day, the United Nations
General Assembly adopted resolution 181, which partitioned the
land of historic Palestine into two states and became the birth
certificate for Israel," Abbas told the assembly after receiving
a standing ovation.
"The General Assembly is called upon today to issue a birth
certificate of the reality of the State of Palestine," he said.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded quickly,
condemning Abbas' critique of Israel as "hostile and poisonous,"
and full of "false propaganda."
"These are not the words of a man who wants peace,"
Netanyahu said in a statement released by his office. He
reiterated Israeli calls for direct talks with the Palestinians,
dismissing Thursday's resolution as "meaningless."
ICC THREAT
A number of Western delegations noted that Thursday's vote
should not be interpreted as formal legal recognition of a
Palestinian state. Formal recognition of statehood is something
that is done bilaterally, not by the United Nations.
Granting Palestinians the title of "non-member observer
state" falls short of full U.N. membership - something the
Palestinians failed to achieve last year. But it does have
important legal implications - i t would allow them access to the
ICC and other international bodies, should they choose to join.
Abbas did not mention the ICC in his speech. But Palestinian
Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki told reporters after the vote
that if Israel continued to build illegal settlements, the
Palestinians might pursue the ICC route.
"As long as the Israelis are not committing atrocities, are
not building settlements, are not violating international law,
then we don't see any reason to go anywhere," he said.
"If the Israelis continue with such policy - aggression,
settlements, assassinations, attacks, confiscations, building
walls - violating international law, then we have no other
remedy but really to knock those to other places," Maliki said.
In Washington, a group of four Republican and Democratic
senators announced legislation that would close the Palestinian
office in Washington unless the Palestinians enter "meaningful
negotiations" with Israel, and eliminate all U.S. assistance to
the Palestinian Authority if it turns to the ICC.
"I fear the Palestinian Authority will now be able to use
the United Nations as a political club against Israel," said
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the sponsors.
Abbas led the campaign to win support for the resolution,
which followed an eight-day conflict this month between Israel
and Islamists in the Gaza Strip, who are pledged to Israel's
destruction and oppose a negotiated peace.
The vote highlighted how deeply divided Europe is on the
Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
At least 17 European nations voted in favor of the
Palestinian resolution, including Austria, France, Italy, Norway
and Spain. Abbas had focused his lobbying efforts on Europe,
which supplies much of the aid the Palestinian Authority relies
on. Britain, Germany and many others chose to abstain.
The traditionally pro-Israel Czech Republic was unique in
Europe, joining the United States, Israel, Canada, Panama and
the tiny Pacific Island states Nauru, Palau, M a rshall Islands
and Micronesia in voting against the move.
'HOPE SOME REASON WILL PREVAIL'
Peace talks have been stalled for two years, mainly over
Israeli settlements in the West Bank, which have expanded
despite being deemed illegal by most of the world. There are 4.3
million Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza.
After the vote, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Susan
Rice called for the immediate resumption of peace talks.
"The Palestinian people will wake up tomorrow and find that
little about their lives has changed save that the prospects of
a durable peace have only receded," she said.
She added that both parties should "avoid any further
provocative actions in the region, in New York or elsewhere."
Palestinian Prime Minister Salam Fayyad said he hoped all
sides would use the vote to push for new breakthroughs in the
peace process.
"I hope there will be no punitive measures," Fayyad told
Reuters in Washington, where he was attending a conference.
"I hope that some reason will prevail and the opportunity
will be taken to take advantage of what happened today in favor
of getting a political process moving," he said.
Britain's U.N. ambassador, Mark Lyall Grant, told reporters
it was time for recently re-elected U.S. President Barack Obama
to make a new push for peace.
"We believe the window for the two-state solution is
closing," he said. "That is why we are encouraging the United
States and other key international actors to grasp this
opportunity and use the next 12 months as a way to really break
through this impasse."