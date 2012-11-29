WASHINGTON Nov 29 U.S. Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton on Thursday criticized the U.N. General
Assembly's vote to implicitly recognize a Palestinian state,
calling it an "unfortunate and counterproductive" move that
places more obstacles in the path to peace.
"We have been clear that only through direct negotiations
between the parties can the Palestinians and Israelis achieve
the peace they both deserve: two states for two people with a
sovereign, viable independent Palestine living side by side in
peace and security with a Jewish and democratic Israel," Clinton
said in a speech in Washington on foreign policy trends.