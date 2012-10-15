* Palestinians want 'non-member state' status - like Vatican
* Russia voices support for Palestinian drive
UNITED NATIONS Oct 15 A Palestinian bid to
upgrade its U.N. status to a sovereign country would jeopardize
the peace process with Israel and make it difficult to get the
two sides to return to talks on a two-state solution, the United
States said on Monday.
Having failed last year to win recognition of full statehood
at the United Nations, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said
last month he would seek a less-ambitious status upgrade at the
world body to make it a "non-member state" like the Vatican.
The president of the 193-member U.N. General Assembly, Vuk
Jeremic, has said the issue will likely be debated in
mid-November, after the U.S. election. Washington argues a
Palestinian state can only be created through direct talks.
"Unilateral actions, including initiatives to grant
Palestinians non-member state observer status at the United
Nations, would only jeopardize the peace process and complicate
efforts to return the parties to direct negotiations," the U.S.
ambassador to the United Nations, Susan Rice, told the U.N.
Security Council during a debate on the Middle East situation.
There have been no direct Palestinian talks with Israel on
peace since 2010, when the Palestinians refused to resume
negotiations unless the Israeli government suspended settlement
building in occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.
"Any efforts to use international fora to prejudge final
status issues that can only be resolved directly by the parties
will neither improve the daily lives of Palestinians nor foster
the trust essential to make progress towards a two state
solution," Rice said.
The Palestinians' current U.N. status is an "observer
entity." If Abbas wins, that would change to "observer state."
JOINING INTERNATIONAL BODIES
Being registered as a state rather than an entity would mean
the Palestinians could join bodies such as the International
Criminal Court and file complaints against Israel for its
continued occupation of land it seized in the 1967 war.
Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin voiced support for
the Palestinian drive.
"We believe that the initiative to gain broad international
recognition for Palestinian statehood ... complements efforts to
achieve a negotiated solution to the conflict with Israel rather
than serve as an alternative," Churkin told the Security
Council.
"In no case should they be used by Israel to tighten the
screws in the occupied territories or exert any other pressure
on the Palestinian authority," he said.
The Palestinians won admission to the United Nations
Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in October
last year, a move that prompted the United States to cut off
funding to the U.N. agency.
A 1990s U.S. law prohibits U.S. funding to any U.N.
organization that grants full membership to any group that does
not have "internationally recognized attributes" of statehood.
The law could also prohibit American funding for any other
U.N. organization that grants Palestinians full membership
status, such as the International Atomic Energy Agency, which
among other things monitors Iran's nuclear program.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said last month that the
two-state solution was the only sustainable option for peace.
But he said the continued growth of Israeli settlements meant
that "the door may be closing, for good."
The so-called two-state solution involves the creation of a
state of Palestine to exist peacefully alongside Israel.