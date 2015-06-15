* After fleeing Syria for Turkey, chef ends up Gaza
* Wareef Hameedo now has his own show on Palestinian TV
* Syrian national food a hit at his "Soryana" restaurant
By Nidal al-Mughrabi
GAZA, June 15 It is a safe bet that no one made
it as a celebrity chef following the same path as Wareef
Hameedo.
Three years ago, the 34-year-old was running a small
restaurant in a mall in the Syrian city of Aleppo. Then it was
heavily bombed in Syria's civil war. Members of his family fled
to southeast Turkey and he followed shortly afterwards.
In Turkey, he decided he would be better off in Egypt. He
sailed to Port Said and ended up working as a chef at corporate
banquets in Cairo. Struggling to make ends meet, he faced a
decision: risk a journey to Europe or try his luck elsewhere.
"I had to choose whether to ride the death boats to Europe,
with an uncertain future, or go to Gaza on the advice of some
Palestinian friends," Hameedo said. Against the odds, he chose
Gaza.
In May 2013, he was smuggled through one of the tunnels
linking Sinai with the Palestinian territory and joined 1.8
million Gazans trying to make a living in an economy on the
brink of collapse, with unemployment nearing 50 percent.
With a degree in mechanical engineering, Hameedo's technical
skills might have been useful. But he was determined to make it
as a chef, and step by step he pursued the dream, although Gaza
was consumed by war between Israel and the militant group Hamas
barely a year after he got there.
As well as meeting his wife -- a Palestinian journalist who
interviewed him about Syrian refugees -- he eventually opened
his own restaurant with a partner, calling it "Soryana," or Our
Syria, a small place in one of Gaza's best neighbourhoods.
"I saw there were no creative ways of cooking," he said of
his initial impression of Gaza's cuisine. "Only a few places
were doing non-traditional things. When it came to
Syrian-oriented food, I thought I might have a chance."
Syrian food is renowned in the Arab world and Hameedo found
an eager clientele. "They love our kibbeh," he said - Syria's
national dish of minced beef or lamb and burghul wheat, served
baked or fried. "They are crazy about it."
Fans began asking him to make other Syrian meals that they
had heard about in movies or on TV. As his fame spread, a local
television station asked Hameedo to make a cookery show.
Starting next week, a 30-programme series will be broadcast
during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.
Hameedo is smiling now, but the future is uncertain. His
passport has expired and there is no Syrian embassy in Gaza to
renew it. Unless he gets a new document, he will struggle to see
his family in Turkey. Other Syrians who came to Gaza have either
taken asylum in Sweden or remain unemployed.
But his culinary enthusiasm is undimmed.
"I have plans," he said, mentioning the idea of opening
another Soryana in southern Gaza, or eventually back in Syria.
(Writing by Nidal Almughrabi; Editing by Luke Baker, Michael
Roddy and Larry King)