| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 20 U.S. victims of bombings and
shootings in Jerusalem more than a decade ago have cleared a
final hurdle to take the Palestinian Authority and the Palestine
Liberation Organization to trial in New York for supporting the
attacks.
U.S. District Judge George Daniels in Manhattan largely
denied bids by the Palestinian Authority and the PLO to dismiss
the long-running $1 billion lawsuit ahead of a jury trial
scheduled for Jan. 12.
At a court hearing on Thursday, Daniels also reaffirmed his
decision in 2008 finding that his court had jurisdiction over
claims against the Palestinian Authority and PLO despite changes
in law at the appellate level.
Mark Rochon, a lawyer for the Palestinian Authority, said in
court his client was "considering whether to seek appellate
relief on that issue." He declined to comment after the hearing
on Daniels' other rulings.
Daniel's ruling on the dismissal motion was issued late on
Wednesday.
The lawsuit seeks $1 billion on behalf of 11 families who
say the PLO and Palestinian Authority provided material support
and resources for seven separate attacks in Israel that killed
and injured American citizens.
"We are looking forward to presenting the evidence to the
jury," said Kent Yalowitz, a lawyer for the families.
Should the case go to a jury, it would mark a rare trial in
a lawsuit under the U.S. Anti-Terrorism Act. A federal jury in
Brooklyn in September found Arab Bank Plc liable under
the law for providing material support to Hamas.
The judge's decision allowing the case to go forward comes
amid continued unrest in recent weeks in Jerusalem. On Tuesday,
two Palestinians killed five people at a Jerusalem synagogue
during morning services, the worst attack in the city since
2008.
The lawsuit, filed in 2004, accused the PLO and the
Palestinian Authority of violating the U.S. Anti-Terrorism Act
through support of Hamas and the al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, which
the U.S. government deems terrorist organizations.
In his ruling, Daniels said the plaintiffs had presented
triable issues over whether the PLO and the Palestinian
Authority directly supported Hamas and the al-Aqsa Martyrs
Brigades with money, weapons and personnel, as well as by
harboring purported terrorists.
The judge also said most of the plaintiffs could pursue
claims that the Palestinian Authority was vicariously liable for
its employees' alleged participation in attacks in 2001 and
2002.
The case is Sokolow v. Palestine Liberation Organization,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
04-00397.
