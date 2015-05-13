BRIEF-Alnylam Pharmaceuticals files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed Source text: (bit.ly/2pNQPaG) Further company coverage:
May 13 Danaher Corp said it would buy Pall Corp, a maker of water and air filters, for about $13.8 billion, including debt.
The industrial and health care technology company said it would split into two publicly traded companies after the deal.
The offer of $127.20 per share in cash represents a premium of 7.2 percent to Pall Corp's Tuesday's close. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Says expects 2017 capital spending will be about $575 million Source text:(http://bit.ly/2p4qp54) Further company coverage: