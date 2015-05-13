* Danaher offers $127.20/share for Pall Corp
* To split into science and tech, and industrial firms
* Pall Corp to be part of science and tech company
* Danaher shares up 4.7 pct, Pall Corp up 5 pct
(Adds details from conference call, analysts comments, updates
shares)
By Sweta Singh and Ankur Banerjee
May 13 Danaher Corp will buy air and
water-filter maker Pall Corp in a $13.8 billion deal to
tap into fast-growing demand from the biotechnology industry,
and said it would split into two listed companies after the
deal.
The $20-billion filtration market is expected to grow due to
strong demand for advanced purification systems as biotechnology
companies launch more biologics, drugs made from living cells.
"Biologic drugs will go from about 20-25 percent of the
market to 50 percent in the next few years," said Ross Muken, an
Evercore ISI analyst. "That means an increase in production and
more demand for filtration products and services."
Danaher and Pall Corp shares each rose as much as 5 percent
to touch record highs of $90 and $124.61, respectively, on the
New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
Danaher's offer of $127.20 per share represents a premium of
28 percent to Pall Corp's close on Monday.
Danaher, which has a market value of about $60 billion, is
an aggressive deal-maker, striking at least four deals since
September when veteran company executive Thomas Joyce Jr took
over as chief executive.
Just two weeks after Joyce's appointment, Danaher said it
would buy Switzerland's Nobel Biocare to become the biggest
player in the dental implants market.
"An acquisition of Pall has been the 'next Danaher deal' for
the last decade," Nigel Coe, an analyst with Morgan Stanley
wrote in a note on Tuesday, a day after the Wall Street Journal
reported Pall Corp was for sale.
"The core filtration business is a logical complement to
DHR's life sciences and environmental franchises."
Danaher said it would split into a science and technology
company and an industrial company through a tax-free separation.
The company retaining the Danaher name will comprise Pall
Corp as well as Danaher's life sciences and diagnostics, dental,
water quality and product identification businesses.
The other will make test and measurement products, retail
fuel pumps, and telematics and automation products.
Joyce will remain CEO of the new Danaher. James Lico, who
leads Danaher's retail fuel and test and measurement businesses,
will lead the other company.
Danaher said it expects to complete the deal by the end of
the year and the split by the end of 2016.
The company said it would finance the deal mainly with
available cash and new debt.
Goldman Sachs & Co served as Pall Corp's financial adviser,
while Shearman & Sterling LLP served as legal adviser.
(Additional reporting by Vidya Loganathan in Bengaluru; Editing
by Savio D'Souza)