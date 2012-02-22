MILAN Feb 22 Private equity funds Palladio Finanziaria and Sator said on Wednesday they have agreed a binding offer to invest up to 450 million euros in Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI parent company Premafin

The aim of the capital increase is to help beef up the capital base of Premafin and to support the recapitalisation of Fondiaria-SAI.

The two private equity funds said the offer is dependent on them not having less than 60 percent of Premafin ordinary shares at the end of the operation.

It is also dependent on market regulator Consob waiving the need for a mandatory bid on Premafin, Fondiaria-SAI and Milano Assicurazioni shares.

Fondiaria-SAI controls Milano Assicurazioni.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)