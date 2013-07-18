* ABSA Capital plans launch of palladium ETF after platinum
* NewPlat ETF sees 520,000 oz of inflows since inception
* Investors show interest for pd ETF on strong fundamentals
* Sourcing the metal main challenge for pd ETF launch
By Clara Denina
LONDON, July 18 Hot on the heels of the
phenomenal success of its platinum exchange-traded fund, South
Africa's Absa Capital may enjoy even greater demand for a
palladium fund it is planning if it manages to clear the hurdles
in the way to its launch.
Accumulating more than 500,000 ounces of the metal since
inception on April 26, NewPlat ETF, the first South
African platinum-backed fund of its type, already accounts for
around one quarter of global platinum ETF holdings.
South African investors - the platinum fund attracts demand
from pension funds and few high-net worth individuals - said
they would be more interested in investing in palladium and in
some cases even switch to it from platinum.
"Looking at long-term supply and demand, we would have a
preference for palladium," Graham Tucker, quantitative
strategist at Old Mutual Investment Group, MacroSolutions, said.
Parent company Old Mutual Assurance held 9,400 ounces in the
NewPlat ETF as of the end of May.
Both platinum and palladium prices, while under pressure
from a sharp drop in bellwether precious metal gold this year,
have taken some support from the threat of supply outages in
South Africa, where wage negotiations between mining companies
and unions have been fractious.
In addition, palladium secondary supply from major producer
Russia is also expected to decline as analysts believe
state-controlled inventories, sales of which have added
significantly to supply in recent years, may be near depletion.
The demand picture is also brighter for palladium, used in
catalytic converters to clean exhaust emissions of
gasoline-powered vehicles, the predominant auto fuel in China
and the United States, where demand shows continued signs of
growth.
Platinum however is chiefly used in diesel engines, whose
main market Europe is experiencing low demand.
CHALLENGES AHEAD
But there are challenges ahead for Absa as it pushes to
launch the fund. The greater difficulty in sourcing palladium
than platinum within South Africa is likely to curb the rate at
which palladium could be added to an ETF, analysts said.
One of the conditions of Absa's existing gold and platinum
ETFs listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) is that the
metal has to be of South African origin, more of a problem for a
product backed by palladium, which is mostly sourced in Russia.
"South African miners produce nearly twice as much platinum
as palladium by volume and it is by far their main revenue
earner," Macquarie analyst Matt Turner said.
Traditionally main PGMs producers Anglo American Platinum
, Impala Platinum, Lonmin and Northam
Platinum sell significant proportions of their output
under long-term contracts to car companies or jewellery makers.
These have been much more interested in taking palladium
than platinum over the last few years, mopping up more available
supply of palladium, analysts said.
Vladimir Nedeljkovic, head of investments at Absa Capital
said the bank recognised that sourcing the metal was one of its
major challenges. "We are aware of that and we are working on
that," he said, without giving details.
Fund investment in listed commodities is capped in South
Africa at 10 percent in gold, or up to five percent in other
commodities, including platinum and palladium. That may provide
another natural cap on commodity ETF investment.
"At some stage between gold, platinum and palladium people
are going to hit the commodity limit, so obviously we can't get
an exponential increment in growth," Nedeljkovic said.
(Editing by Jan Harvey and James Jukwey)