BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
Sept 8 Pallinghurst Resources Ltd :
* Expects that H1 earnings and headline EPS will increase to $0.14, compared to a loss and headline loss per share of $0.10 for six months ended June 30, 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year