* For conference highlights, see

* Palm oil could fall to 2,200 rgt in next 4-6 wks -Mistry

* Tax reform could help spur demand - analysts

By Niluksi Koswanage

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 Record stocks of palm oil in No.2 producer Malaysia could fall if prices <0#FCPO:> drop further, stepping up demand from the biofuel industry at a time when Brent crude remains well above $110 per barrel, analysts at an industry meeting said.

Palm oil prices have fallen by a fifth since the start of the year as weak fundamentals, aided by bleak global economic prospects, weighed on sentiment.

But they could drop from 2,465 ringgit ($810) per tonne now as stockpiles could reach as much as 3 million tonnes by the start of 2013, swelled by strong output and slowing exports, the analysts said in the Malaysian capital on Tuesday.

Food demand for Malaysia's palm oil has slowed because top buyers India and China have built up large stocks of imported oils, they said. Malaysian refiners are also losing business to Indonesian rivals who offer cheaper cargoes after Jakarta cut taxes on the grade last year.

But help for exports could also come from a plan by Malaysia to remove a quota on shipments of tax-free crude palm oil and cut export duties by January 2013 to help refiners become more competitive, the analysts said.

"This, together with the emergence of price-sensitive biofuel demand, should stop stocks rising from December, pulling up the premium for palm oil over Brent crude," James Fry, head of commodities consultancy LMC International, told a palm oil trade seminar.

Rising prices of Brent crude oil, which rose above $116 on Tuesday, driven by Western sanctions on Iran and its nuclear programme, could burnish the appeal of biodiesel, although Fry says current levels of crude oil are not very sustainable, given slowing global economic growth.

Fry's view on stocks were shared by Dorab Mistry, head of edible oil trading with Indian conglomerate Godrej International, who said Malaysian palm oil futures should fall to 2,200 ringgit in the next 4 to 6 weeks to reflect fundamentals and a draw in energy demand.

Palm oil could then be competitive for blending into fuel for electricity generation or biodiesel, and within three months potentially reduce Malaysian stocks from a record of 2.48 million tonnes hit in September, he said.

"If prices are held artificially high, it will be counter-productive and stocks on Jan. 1 could be much higher and could remain at 3 million tonnes until March 1, 2013," Mistry said.

WHEN WILL INDIA REACT?

The industry had long awaited Malaysia's move to reform its export taxes more than a year after Indonesia changed its structure, the analysts said, though Mistry said both producers should abolish all export taxes and quotas to boost shipments.

"Malaysia and Indonesia will enjoy a level playing field," Mistry said. "With better infrastructure and more efficient ports, there is no doubt Malaysia will win a greater share of the export business. It is a win-win situation for all."

With Malaysia reducing taxes on crude palm oil shipments next year to 4.5 percent to 8.5 percent from 23 percent, Mistry said it was a matter of time before top buyer India imposed import duties to safeguard its domestic oilseed growers.

"This will happen but not immediately," he said. "Indian domestic prices for soybeans have fallen and farmers are not happy."

The Indian government will wait for inflation, which hit a 10-month high of 7.8 percent in September, to recede, a scenario Mistry foresees, as the rupee has appreciated against the dollar and commodity prices are falling.

PALM OIL TO FARE BETTER IN 2013?

Rising palm oil output puts the sector in a position to attract more demand next year as supply of competing edible oils tightens, thanks to limited crushings and acreage for oilseeds, Thomas Mielke, editor of industry newsletter Oil World, said.

"World production of all other oilseeds, except soybean, is declining this season by 5 million tonnes in contrast to a 10 million tonnes increase last season. It will force a decline in crushing, by a combined 3.5 million tonnes," Mielke said.

"Palm oil will fill some of this supply gap. I am of the opinion that palm oil prices are undervalued and present a good buying opportunity," he added.

Fry was more cautious, saying that soybean production was expected to rise strongly in South America in the coming year, which would narrow soyoil's current premium of around $200 per tonne over palm oil products.

"But more important than all these influences is knowing when Brent crude finally falls back to more sustainable levels," he said, though he gave no timeframe for the declines that could make margins for palm oil-based biodiesel less attractive. ($1=3.0570 Malaysian ringgit) (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)