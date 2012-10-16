* For conference highlights, see
* Palm oil could fall to 2,200 rgt in next 4-6 wks -Mistry
* Tax reform could help spur demand - analysts
By Niluksi Koswanage
KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 Record stocks of palm oil
in No.2 producer Malaysia could fall if prices <0#FCPO:> drop
further, stepping up demand from the biofuel industry at a time
when Brent crude remains well above $110 per barrel, analysts at
an industry meeting said.
Palm oil prices have fallen by a fifth since the start of
the year as weak fundamentals, aided by bleak global economic
prospects, weighed on sentiment.
But they could drop from 2,465 ringgit ($810) per tonne now
as stockpiles could reach as much as 3 million tonnes by the
start of 2013, swelled by strong output and slowing exports, the
analysts said in the Malaysian capital on Tuesday.
Food demand for Malaysia's palm oil has slowed because top
buyers India and China have built up large stocks of imported
oils, they said. Malaysian refiners are also losing business to
Indonesian rivals who offer cheaper cargoes after Jakarta cut
taxes on the grade last year.
But help for exports could also come from a plan by Malaysia
to remove a quota on shipments of tax-free crude palm oil and
cut export duties by January 2013 to help refiners become more
competitive, the analysts said.
"This, together with the emergence of price-sensitive
biofuel demand, should stop stocks rising from December, pulling
up the premium for palm oil over Brent crude," James Fry, head
of commodities consultancy LMC International, told a palm oil
trade seminar.
Rising prices of Brent crude oil, which rose above
$116 on Tuesday, driven by Western sanctions on Iran and its
nuclear programme, could burnish the appeal of biodiesel,
although Fry says current levels of crude oil are not very
sustainable, given slowing global economic growth.
Fry's view on stocks were shared by Dorab Mistry, head of
edible oil trading with Indian conglomerate Godrej
International, who said Malaysian palm oil futures should fall
to 2,200 ringgit in the next 4 to 6 weeks to reflect
fundamentals and a draw in energy demand.
Palm oil could then be competitive for blending into fuel
for electricity generation or biodiesel, and within three months
potentially reduce Malaysian stocks from a record of 2.48
million tonnes hit in September, he said.
"If prices are held artificially high, it will be
counter-productive and stocks on Jan. 1 could be much higher and
could remain at 3 million tonnes until March 1, 2013," Mistry
said.
WHEN WILL INDIA REACT?
The industry had long awaited Malaysia's move to reform its
export taxes more than a year after Indonesia changed its
structure, the analysts said, though Mistry said both producers
should abolish all export taxes and quotas to boost shipments.
"Malaysia and Indonesia will enjoy a level playing field,"
Mistry said. "With better infrastructure and more efficient
ports, there is no doubt Malaysia will win a greater share of
the export business. It is a win-win situation for all."
With Malaysia reducing taxes on crude palm oil shipments
next year to 4.5 percent to 8.5 percent from 23 percent, Mistry
said it was a matter of time before top buyer India imposed
import duties to safeguard its domestic oilseed growers.
"This will happen but not immediately," he said. "Indian
domestic prices for soybeans have fallen and farmers are not
happy."
The Indian government will wait for inflation, which hit a
10-month high of 7.8 percent in September, to recede, a scenario
Mistry foresees, as the rupee has appreciated against the dollar
and commodity prices are falling.
PALM OIL TO FARE BETTER IN 2013?
Rising palm oil output puts the sector in a position to
attract more demand next year as supply of competing edible oils
tightens, thanks to limited crushings and acreage for oilseeds,
Thomas Mielke, editor of industry newsletter Oil World, said.
"World production of all other oilseeds, except soybean, is
declining this season by 5 million tonnes in contrast to a 10
million tonnes increase last season. It will force a decline in
crushing, by a combined 3.5 million tonnes," Mielke said.
"Palm oil will fill some of this supply gap. I am of the
opinion that palm oil prices are undervalued and present a good
buying opportunity," he added.
Fry was more cautious, saying that soybean production was
expected to rise strongly in South America in the coming year,
which would narrow soyoil's current premium of around $200 per
tonne over palm oil products.
"But more important than all these influences is knowing
when Brent crude finally falls back to more sustainable levels,"
he said, though he gave no timeframe for the declines that could
make margins for palm oil-based biodiesel less attractive.
($1=3.0570 Malaysian ringgit)
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)