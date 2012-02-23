* Bunge to up Brazil investments by 1 bln reais

* Company announced $2.5 bln investments through 2016 in Aug

* Local executive Parente sees potential in palm oil production

SAO PAULO, Feb 23 International foods processor Bunge Ltd plans to invest an additional 1 billion reais ($584 million) in Brazil with a possible focus on palm oil production, the company's chief executive of agribusiness in Brazil, Pedro Parente, said on Thursday.

The investment is in addition to the $2.5 billion in investments through 2016 in sugar, ethanol and biomass energy generation that the company announced in August.

"We have clearance from our board to make investments of more than 1 billion reais in other sectors (beyond those announced last year)," Parente said. "We are considering investments in palm oil."

Parente did not give further details on the investments beyond saying that palm oil production was a sector that the company felt was promising in Brazil.

Bunge is a major producer and processor of sugar, ethanol soy meal and oil as well as corn in Brazil.

The country has a young biodiesel industry, which benefits from a mandated 5 percent blend in all commercial diesel. Soybean oil makes up about 85 percent of the feedstock for its production.

Brazilian palm oil producer Agropalma, which initially intended to sell to the biodiesel industry, recently gave up those plans to capture better returns on the industrial food markets.

"It's one of the oils that has shown the greatest increase in consumption in the past years, and the country imports palm oil, so it would be of great strategic interest for the country in our view," Parente told reporters.