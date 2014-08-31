CAIRO Aug 31 Egyptian real estate developer Palm Hills posted an 8.3 percent fall in second-quarter net profit, the firm said in a statement on Sunday.

It recorded a net profit of 84.7 million Egyptian pounds($11.85 million) in the three months ended June 30 compared with 92.4 million pounds in the same period last year.

Palm Hills struggled in 2012 after it faced investigations into previous state land sales and client cancellations after an uprising toppled autocrat Hosni Mubarak in 2011. In 2013 it turned a corner and recorded a profit of 239 million pounds.

In May, U.S private equity firm Ripplewood said it had acquired a 2.3 percent stake in Palm Hills and said it hoped to increase its stake. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Hugh Lawson)