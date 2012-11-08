JAKARTA Nov 8 Benchmark Malaysian palm oil
prices must stay at around 2,200 ringgit ($720) a tonne
for two months in order to stimulate demand for the edible oil
and reduce high stock levels, a leading industry analyst said on
Thursday.
Malaysian palm oil prices have already lost about a
quarter this year to trade at around 2,400 ringgit ($780) a
tonne, as stocks rise in top producers Indonesia and Malaysia
and demand slumps, hit by a global economic downturn.
But palm prices must fall further within the next 4 to 6
weeks to lure buyers and cut back inventories, said Dorab
Mistry, head of edible oil trading at Indian conglomerate Godrej
Industries.
He made a similar call at an industry conference in Malaysia
in October.
"One thing is crystal clear. Futures are very overpriced at
present," Mistry said in a speech to be delivered at an industry
meeting in the Chinese city of Guangzhou.
"A period of short-term pain will be rewarded with ample
long-term gain."
Last month, second-largest producer Malaysia said it would
cut export taxes next year, which has helped support crude palm
oil prices. The government also said it would scrap duty-free
export quotas.
Mistry said that by January, the government would have to
announce loopholes and exemptions to this new export tax regime
to allow substantial duty-free exports of crude palm oil,
otherwise monthly exports will fall.
"In their euphoria, plantation groups and their cheerleaders
have overlooked one simple but significant fact," Mistry said.
"In the last fortnight, palm oil has completely priced itself
out of any meaningful energy demand," he added.
Palm oil is used as a cooking oil, biofuel and in cosmetics.
STOCKS TO MARCH HIGHER
Seasonally strong production may have driven Malaysian palm
oil stocks to another record high in October, a Reuters survey
of five plantation firms showed this week.
Inventory levels may have grown 7.5 percent in October to
2.67 million tonnes from a previous peak of 2.48 million in
September, the poll showed.
Malaysian palm oil stocks are likely to increase further in
November and December, Mistry said, adding that they will total
3 million tonnes by Jan. 1 next year.
Crude palm oil production will be 18.4 million tonnes by
Malaysia this year and 27.5 million by Indonesia, he estimated.
Output prospects next year had brightened as a result of the
fadeout of the El Nino weather event and better rain, he added.
Turning to rival edible oil soyoil, Mistry said prices of
soybeans, now trading at about $15.18-1/4 a bushel, would
depend on the weather, acreage and pace of planting in South
America, and crucially, releases from Chinese state reserves.
"If the state reserve releases another 2 million tonnes of
soybeans between now and March, Chinese imports will be reduced
to that extent, and prices need not rise to $18," he said.
"Prices around $16 will be sufficient to see us through
until new crop Brazilian supplies come to market."
($1=3.0615 Malaysian ringgit)
